Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Gap Down to $65.40

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.40, but opened at $63.89. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 134 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.03.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $102,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

