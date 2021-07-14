Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Photronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Photronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Photronics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $803.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $723,639. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

