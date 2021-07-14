Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,480 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter.

GBT opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $76.27. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

