TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

SVFB stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

