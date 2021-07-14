TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,482,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000.

NASDAQ FRONU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

