10,400 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 317,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.16. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SFBS. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

