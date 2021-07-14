TD Asset Management Inc. Has $682,000 Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abcam were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $1,752,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $10,775,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $27,527,000. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCM opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Abcam plc has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Abcam has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

