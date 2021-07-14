Stephens Inc. AR Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $7,742,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USX stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $439.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $450.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USX. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

