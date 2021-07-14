Stephens Inc. AR Invests $424,000 in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,094,000 after acquiring an additional 232,467 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tronox by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,992,000 after acquiring an additional 540,257 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,609,000 after acquiring an additional 798,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,352 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TROX opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.66. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tronox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

