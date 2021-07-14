MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 740.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Qorvo by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.48.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo stock opened at $192.79 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

