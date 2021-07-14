MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 12,390 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Amcor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 148,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Amcor by 422.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 65,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

