MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,300,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,648,000 after acquiring an additional 190,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $642.40 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.63 and a 1-year high of $647.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.57. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.80, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.20.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

