TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,697,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,451,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 21,445 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

NYSE OHI opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

