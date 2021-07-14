TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,497 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Akero Therapeutics worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 154,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,277.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 55,762 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $830.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $159,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

