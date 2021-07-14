UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Brinker International worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Brinker International by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after acquiring an additional 171,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,128.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.71.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.