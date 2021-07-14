UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $4.44 Million in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 151,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $288,342.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRON has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

