$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.98. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,552 shares of company stock worth $5,332,207. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $222.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.98. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $225.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

