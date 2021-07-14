OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter.

OPBK opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

