Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CLS opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Celestica has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $986.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,515,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 136,770 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Celestica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 740,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

