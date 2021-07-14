Jorge Celaya Sells 97,325 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NYSE:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NYSE:LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 97,325 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $2,435,071.50.

NYSE LQDT opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

