Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Insider Sells $442,900.00 in Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00.

NYSE:AVT opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

