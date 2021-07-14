Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039 in the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Repay by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Repay by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Repay by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Repay by 2,193.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 72,657 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. Repay has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

