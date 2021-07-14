Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.
In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039 in the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Repay stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. Repay has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
