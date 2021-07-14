Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Sells $1,012,993.45 in Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total transaction of $1,012,993.45.
NYSE:ALLE opened at $134.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.68. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
