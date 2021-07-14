Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Sells $1,012,993.45 in Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total transaction of $1,012,993.45.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $134.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.68. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

