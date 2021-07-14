Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,839 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 148,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,208 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares in the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $26.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

