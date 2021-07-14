Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.