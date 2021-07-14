Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 161,285 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,561,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,013,000 after acquiring an additional 299,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,414,000 after purchasing an additional 495,766 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 344.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,860,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 982,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,005,000 after buying an additional 54,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $31.34.

