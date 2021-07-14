Nancy Hawthorne Sells 3,798 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NYSE:CRAI) Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NYSE:CRAI) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70.

Shares of CRAI opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $90.59.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.