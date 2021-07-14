Nancy Hawthorne Sells 3,798 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NYSE:CRAI) Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NYSE:CRAI) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70.
Shares of CRAI opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $90.59.
CRA International Company Profile
See Also: 52 Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.