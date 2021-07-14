OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NYSE:KIDS) General Counsel Sells $252,120.00 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NYSE:KIDS) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 4,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $252,120.00.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

