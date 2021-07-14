Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 280,337 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,337 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.24% of Parsons worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,640,000 after purchasing an additional 515,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after purchasing an additional 82,280 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,194,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,136,000 after purchasing an additional 154,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on PSN shares. TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

PSN opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

