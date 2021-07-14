JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 6.3%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.85 and last traded at $60.32. Approximately 18,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,531,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,633 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,125 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 116,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

