ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Down 4.1%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. 6,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,683,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. On average, research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,463 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in ViewRay by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 124,218 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

