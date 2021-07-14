Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Up 2.9%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) shares shot up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.76 and last traded at $88.76. 27,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,879,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.97.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,677 shares of company stock worth $61,039,003 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

