Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Down 3.4%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 25.62 and last traded at 25.83. Approximately 2,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,224,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 28.05.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 2,033,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at 1,994,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509.

About Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

