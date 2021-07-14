Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Down 3.4%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 25.62 and last traded at 25.83. Approximately 2,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,224,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.73.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.92.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 28.05.
About Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
