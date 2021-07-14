Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLKLF shares. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

