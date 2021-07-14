Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BDCO opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.41 million for the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and storage terminaling services under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility.

