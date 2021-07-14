Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BDCO opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.41 million for the quarter.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and storage terminaling services under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility.

