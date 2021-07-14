MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $579.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.98. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSTR. reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.75.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.