UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $413,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,039,120 shares of company stock worth $33,022,633. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMHC opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.01. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.