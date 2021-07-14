CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 65.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,182,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

