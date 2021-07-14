Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,270 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 942.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of EWMC stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.47. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $95.22.

