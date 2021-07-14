Head-To-Head Review: AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) & FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get AmeriServ Financial alerts:

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and FNCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial $63.16 million 1.01 $4.60 million N/A N/A FNCB Bancorp $55.59 million 2.62 $15.35 million N/A N/A

FNCB Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial 8.26% 5.07% 0.41% FNCB Bancorp 33.09% 12.61% 1.31%

Dividends

AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AmeriServ Financial and FNCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats AmeriServ Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. It also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, automobile financing, home equity term loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans. In addition, the company offers mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; online banking products, such as bill payment, internal and external funds transfer, and purchase rewards; remote deposit capture and merchant services; and wealth management services through a third party. As of February 16, 2021, it operated 17 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriServ Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriServ Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.