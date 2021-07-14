TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,299 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

