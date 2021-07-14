Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.31.
AMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
Shares of AMRN stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58.
About Amarin
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
