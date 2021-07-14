Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

AMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,115 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at $10,589,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,053 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 984,700 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 955,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

