Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76. Rambus has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after purchasing an additional 516,918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,404 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Rambus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 406,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.