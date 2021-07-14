Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,521 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 44.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WOR stock opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 24,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,697,490.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,841 shares in the company, valued at $13,685,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,962 shares of company stock worth $5,890,100. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

