Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NYSE:MGPI) Director Sells 8,022 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NYSE:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $505,466.22.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,750 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $280,875.00.

Shares of MGPI opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

