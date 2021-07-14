Erica J. Rogers Sells 11,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NYSE:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NYSE:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $535,150.00.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.