Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Position Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -103.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.00.

CLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $163,517.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,410.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 470,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,491. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

