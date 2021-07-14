Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $151.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.63. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

