Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $21,533,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,061,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIO stock opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $79.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.88.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

