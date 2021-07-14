SG Americas Securities LLC Has $404,000 Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,464 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,448,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

